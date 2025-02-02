Misson Trip to Brazil

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,



I am excited to share that I’ve been given the incredible opportunity to travel to Brazil for a mission trip that will change lives and transform my own. From helping communities in need to sharing love, hope, and practical assistance, this trip is about serving others while learning and growing spiritually.



Why I’m Going:

I have been given the chance to join Iris Global by attending their Harvest School of Missions. Brazil is home to many beautiful, diverse communities and people facing significant challenges. Whether it’s providing education, healthcare, or spiritual support, I believe we can make a lasting difference. During my trip, I’ll be working alongside local organizations and missionaries to:



Assist with community-building projects. Support children in underserved areas with educational programs

Provide resources for healthcare and hygiene

Share the love of Christ through acts of kindness and service



Why I Need Your Support:

This mission trip is an opportunity I cannot do alone. I need your help to make it a reality. The funds raised will cover my travel expenses, accommodations, and materials necessary for the projects we’ll be working on. Every contribution, big or small, brings me one step closer to making this vision a reality.





Join Me on This Journey:

This isn’t just my trip—it’s our journey. I would love for you to be a part of it by supporting me with a donation or sharing this message with others who may be interested in helping. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to people who need it most.



Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering this opportunity to invest in the lives of others. Your generosity will bless those in Brazil and inspire a ripple effect of kindness and compassion.



With gratitude and excitement,

Stefanie Bradshaw



