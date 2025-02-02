Campaign Image

Wanda family support

Goal:

 KES 1,000,000

Raised:

 KES 4,500

Campaign created by Kennedy Wando

Campaign funds will be received by Kennedy Wando

Wanda family support

Raising money for relocation  to usa.hello family  am  planning  to relocate to usa in 5 months  and was asking all well wishers to help me raise money for the transport  and upkeep. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Jena Melendez
4500.00 KES
1 hour ago

Adipisicing ad architecto duis culpa asperiores eiusmod quas aliqua Voluptates

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo