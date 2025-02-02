Supporting my startup business mak networking

Monthly Goal:
KES 300,000
Total Raised:
KES 94,602
Raised this month:
KES 94,602
Campaign funds will be received by mariko thanga
I want money to fund my startup business which entails recycling of products in the society to solve the problem of environmental problems in the society so that i can maintain a clean environment for the people libing there and in which will reduce the risk of diseases to the venerable in the society thereafter helping them to save money for their life sustainabilty and to avoid over burdening the kenyan government.
hi
hi
2
1
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.