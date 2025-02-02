Memorial Bench in Honor of Sydney and Matt





Unfortunately, this also marks the approximate 4-month anniversary of the loss of Matt Beichner from an unexpected cardiac event at the age of 23, on October 7th, 2024. Matt was an avid fisherman and loved hunting.





Both of these young adults lived in Sanctuary Pointe and were active members of the community, serving others in various capacities. Sydney loved helping people, and she especially loved special-needs children. Matt loved going out in snowy weather and rescuing people and their stuck cars.





Sydney's mom, Kriquett, & Matt's mom, Kim, are also active members in the community and also serve on our Sanctuary Pointe Events Committee where they spend countless hours helping us put events together for our neighborhood, such as Easter Egg Hunts with the Easter Bunny, Food Truck Fridays, Community Barbecues, Chili Cook-offs, and Christmas in the Park with Santa, to help bring our neighbors together in friendship. As a neighborhood, we've also donated hundreds of pounds of food and toiletries to Tri-Lakes Cares; collected coats, sweaters, gloves, & shoes to deliver to the homeless on Christmas morning; and this past Christmas, our neighborhood collected enough gifts to adopt 60 children for Christmas from District 11 West Campus Schools and the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind.





As fellow neighbors and additional members of the Sanctuary Pointe Events Committee, we would love to put a Memorial Bench together at Sanctuary Park for all to honor the service off these two beautiful young leaders, Sydney and Matt, as they helped their mothers and our community. We have created a fundraising link for anyone who would like to help us achieve this goal.

One month ago, our Monument community lost Sydney Howells from a motorcycle accident on Baptist Road on January 2nd, 2025.