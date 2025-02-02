Supporting Our Mom’s Cancer Journey

Our mom, Annette, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, and again in 2021. She underwent a total mastectomy followed by chemotherapy and radiation. In 2023, she had reconstructive surgery, which involved a shoulder flap due to radiation damage on her left side. Unfortunately, complications arose; the flap became loose, and the tissue died, leading to immediate intense pain. She was rushed back into surgery to repair the flap and remove the dead tissue, but this has left her disfigured and in chronic pain. She now requires another surgery, but the medical expenses have exhausted her savings. If you're able to help, our family would deeply appreciate it. We understand that times are tough for everyone, so please only contribute if you can. Thank you in advance, and God bless you all.