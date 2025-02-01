J6er Medical Hardship





In February 2021, I was arrested and charged for #J6. I was terminated as a police officer and subsequently lost my pension and all the money I had paid into it. In July 2021, I developed stage 3 COVID which significantly diminished my ability to work. I was forced to sell much of my assets to provide for my family.





In July 2024, following my Supreme Court win regarding 1512, I was diagnosed with very aggressive prostate cancer. I subsequently had my prostate removed during an 8-hour surgery. However, the cancer was not caught in time and has spread. I have undergone hormone therapy and am currently receiving radiation treatment. However, my prognosis is poor.





My mental health has suffered throughout this ordeal. My stress is very high. I fear leaving my family with nothing as I have nothing left. My medical bills have exceeded my ability to pay. We have reduced our lifestyle to the bare minimum to meet our basic needs. My wife is my rock and my best friend. The thought of leaving her with nothing destroys me. She doesn't deserve this.





I have a very difficult time asking for help, but I need it now. First off, pray for me that I can somehow beat my cancer. However, I want my wife not to worry and to have a home when I leave this life. My goal is to raise enough money to pay off our debt and our home. If you can help me, it would mean more than you can ever know. Just praying and sharing my GiveSendGo would be amazing. Thank you so much for your support.

Hello, I am Joseph Fischer, a #J6er, and it's Joseph Fischer v. The United States. I appealed the 1512 charge (Obstruction of Official Proceedings) that most #J6ers, including President Donald Trump, were charged with. This charge carried a 20-year sentence. My case was heard by the Supreme Court in April 2024, which ruled that the 1512 charge could not be applied to #J6ers. I was very happy for myself, President Trump, and all #J6ers.