Support Kat Banphaburut Family

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,

I’m reaching out with a heartfelt request to help Adisak (Kat) Banphaburut, a dear friend of my sister, who is facing an urgent medical situation. Kat has been a constant support to my sister as she navigated her new life here in America, offering his friendship and guidance when she needed it most. Now, it’s our turn to support him in his time of need.

Kat has been struggling with prostate issues for a while now, and after numerous tests and doctor visits, he has been advised that surgery is the only way forward to save his health and future. Unfortunately, the cost of the surgery’s copay is $2,400, a sum that Kat simply cannot afford on his own as he has had to miss work due to his health condition.

Why This Surgery is So Important

Prostate problems can be life-threatening if not treated in time, and Kat’s surgery is critical to prevent further complications. Without this procedure, his condition could worsen, severely impacting his quality of life. With this surgery, Kat has a real chance to recover and live a long, healthy life, but we need your help to make that happen.

How You Can Help

We are aiming to raise $2,400 to cover Kat’s surgery copay. Any donation—big or small—will make a huge difference. Your generosity will not only help Kat get the medical care he urgently needs but will also bring relief and peace of mind during this incredibly stressful time.

What Your Donation Means

Every dollar raised will go directly toward Kat’s surgery and any excess funds will help cover his follow-up care and recovery. Your kindness will mean the world to Kat, my sister, and all of us who care about him.

If you’re unable to donate, we completely understand—please consider sharing this campaign with your friends and family to help us get the word out. Together, we can ensure Kat gets the care he deserves and give him a chance at a brighter, healthier future.

Thank you so much for your support, love, and generosity.

With gratitude,

Pontip Muncy