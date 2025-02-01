For the Love of Rafik

First of all, thank you so much for your prayers, love, caring and support. Rafik feels this love from all of you. Very early this Saturday morning, Rafik has been lifted into the Arms of his Savior Jesus Christ, he seems at peace with all the many friends who have visited him and sent prayers. Rafik was admitted to the hospital for a few days at the end of January, but only wanted to go home.

If you are reading this, you knew him. You could not know Rafik casually. Rafik’s intensity in life is as intense as his love of his friends and his soul on earth. Even though his body has left this earth, his presence will live on in all of us.

For those who don’t know, he suffered a blood cancer called multiple myeloma. You can read about it at Mayo or Cleveland Clinics. No cure, only treatment, but he chose a holistic way of life, so he is leaving us sooner than he should. We are asking for prayers for his sister, brother-in-law and of course Silke and her family. Silke’s Mom arrived end of January and we are grateful for her help. We pray their grief will be short and the wonderful memories long. Your prayers are most important and we appreciate all the blessings going forward. We are waiting for his sister and brother-in-law to arrive from Lebanon. We hope their Embassy comes through. We will update this page when Rafik’s celebration of life is planned. Thank you all so much!