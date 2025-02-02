Brandy Hancock

Brandy works tirelessly to support her family, community and church. Recently Brandi's truck, her only means of transportation, quit working. She has an estimate of over $12,00.00 to get it fixed. Brandy uses this truck on the weekends to pick-up donated items for people in need. She works with local churches who reach out to her with requested items in need. She also cleans a home of a lady who is bedridden twice a month along with her lawn upkeep and mowing. Brandy, along with her beautiful daughter, work fundraisers. Recently together they sold "Lashes with Love" for people unable to grow their own eyelashes. She has worked flea markets to help raise money to buy Christmas gifts for families in need.

Brandy does all of this and more lovingly and without fanfare. She told me she lives people and helping them any way she can.

I recently met Brandy and felt an instant connection. She is a beautiful soul who is doing God's work. When I reached out to her today that I had a recliner to donate she told me she was unable to pick it up because her truck broke down. She didn't complain or feel sorry for herself. She knew that God would provide in due time.

I couldn't get Brandy off my mind all day. God put this platform in my head so that we could help her. I reached out to her tonight with my idea. At first I questioned if I should, I in no way wanted to offend her. Then I thought, God spoke to me by reminding of this Christian fundraiser. I had to reach out to her, and I did. I'm so thankful that I did as she was overcome with gratitude and thankfulness. It isn't me but God working through me to help His daughter in need.

I pray that we can reach our goal. This woman does and thinks more for her fellow man than she does herself. What little spear time she has is spent helping those in need.

I am humbly asking for any donation that you can comfortably give. Thank you so much for your help.