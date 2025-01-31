Recovery from Car Accident

Hello, my name is Normund Purin, and I am a professional skier from Luxembourg. Skiing has been my passion and my life’s work, allowing me to push my limits and experience the world in extraordinary ways. However, my life took an unexpected turn recently when I was involved in a devastating car accident. The accident left me half-paralyzed, changing everything I once knew and loved.





Despite the challenges I now face, I remain determined to regain my independence and mobility. There is hope—a complex surgery that could significantly improve my condition and give me a chance to rebuild my life. Unfortunately, the cost of this procedure is far beyond what I can afford on my own.





This is why I am reaching out to you, humbly asking for your support. Your generosity could make all the difference in helping me access the medical care I desperately need. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to a brighter future and the possibility of walking—and skiing—again.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness and support mean the world to me, and I am deeply grateful for any help you can provide.





With hope and gratitude,

Normund Purin