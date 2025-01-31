Wipe Every Tear Trip

I have had an interest, actually much more than an interest, I've had a burning deep inside of me to help those whose lives have been impacted, redirected and destroyed by human and sex trafficking for the last couple of years. Some time ago, I joined an organization/ministry here in the Twin Cities who minister hope and provide resources to women caught up in the sex trade and strip clubs. It has been an amazing honor to be a part of this ministry, as part of the intercessory prayer team as well as sitting on the board.

I've had a desire to do more, and connect overseas and now I have that opportunity by teaming up with an incredible organization in the Philippines called Wipe Every Tear! I will be taking my first trip there in April, and am looking to raise the funds to cover as many of the expenses as possible. The trip has a total cost with airfare of over of $5,000. I am so incredibly excited to be a part of this mission and cause, not just for what I can do and add as a team member, but also for what I will learn and experience and bring back with me that will better equip our local ministry, "Beloved".

Your donation, no matter the size, will further the cause and the reach of Wipe Every Tear and help me personally to become a part of this upcoming trip. Please pray and consider supporting me in this amazing and God ordained cause to help rescue women and children that have been put into slavery and bring hope that they may otherwise never find. Below is an excerpt from my social media post.

"I'll be heading to the Philippines soon for two weeks, working with an AMAZING organization, rescuing trafficked women and children caught in the sex industry there. The Philippines has one of the largest victim populations in the world with an estimated 784,000 people living as modern day slaves. The prostitution of children in the Philippines, often controlled by organized crime syndicates, continues to increase each year. It is also one of the largest known sources of online sexual exploitation of children, and it is estimated that of the 50,000 Filipino children employed as domestic workers in the Philippines, almost 5,000 of them are under 15 years old. In total, estimates say that between 60,000 and 100,000 Filipino children are impacted by labor trafficking or sex trafficking. Many are sold by their own families 😢 My heart is broken over these devastating statistics, and the realization that these "statistics" are innocent women and children, God's children. If you'd like to be a part of supporting this cause, and helping me go on this trip, please message me! I am hoping to raise about $5,500 for this trip, so your financial support would be very much appreciated, and even more importantly your prayers as I prepare to go, and of course once I'm there! Like someone said to me, "His will, His bill". 😄I have no doubt that God will provide every need for this! I'll post updates as I have them. I am seeing more clearly every day what retirement is most likely going to look like for me! ❤️🙏"

Thank you and God bless you!