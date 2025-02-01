Help Cyndi Stay Strong! Fighting Cancer Together

Dear friends, family, and supporters,

My name is RaeAnn and I'm creating this GSG on behalf of my friend April's mom, Cyndi, who was just diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer.

Life can change in an instant, and for Cyndi, that moment came this week with an unexpected cancer diagnosis. But while this journey brings challenges, we are standing firm in faith, believing in God’s healing power and the strength of community.

As Cyndi begins treatment, the financial burden is growing—medical co-pays, deductibles, additional treatments not covered by insurance, special dietary needs, and everyday essentials have become pressing needs. With lost wages adding to the strain, we want to make sure that she can focus entirely on healing, not financial worries.

But this fight isn’t just hers—it’s one her entire family is walking with her. Her loving husband, Joe, her devoted daughters, April (Tim) and Beth, and her six precious grandchildren all want many more years with her, making memories, sharing laughter, and celebrating life’s moments together. Every act of support—whether through a donation, a prayer, or simply sharing this fundraiser—lifts not only Cyndi but also those who love her most.

We believe in miracles. We believe in the power of prayer. And we believe that with faith, love, and the incredible support of family and friends, Cyndi will come through this stronger than ever. If you are able to give, we are deeply grateful. If you can’t, we simply ask for your prayers and encouragement.

Thank you for standing with Cyndi and reminding her that she is not alone. Your kindness means the world to her and her family, and we know that with God and this amazing community, brighter days are ahead.

With love, faith, and gratitude,

RaeAnn Moore on behalf of the entire Picicci Family