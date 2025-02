Join us for a special live streaming fundraiser to support the family of Ruzi Marie Claire in their time of need. This interactive event will feature engaging activities, heartfelt stories, and exciting challenges—all streamed live! Viewers can donate in real time, participate in fun games, and help spread awareness by sharing the stream.





Every contribution, big or small, will make a difference in providing the support and resources the family needs. Let’s come together as a community and show our love and generosity. Tune in, donate, and make an impact!