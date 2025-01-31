SE Asia Missions

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $225
Campaign funds will be received by Sharon Lauffer
I will be traveling to Southeast Asia with RIO Missions in a few months to assist with child rescue efforts and other projects. The photo I have posted is a location where 13 children were rescued. Please consider supporting these efforts. The funds will be used to assist with my travel expenses. I also ask that you cover us all in prayer as we go. Your support is greatly appreciated!
RioMissions.org
RadicalPursuitMinistries.com
