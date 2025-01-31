Monthly Goal:
KES 700,000
Total Raised:
KES 35,000
Raised this month:
KES 35,000
Campaign funds will be received by Maxwell Mogaka
🏀 **Join us for a Charity Basketball Tournament!** 🏀
Get ready to hit the court for a great cause! This exciting tournament brings together teams and fans for a day of competition, fun, and community support. All proceeds will go toward [cause/charity name], helping make a real difference. Whether you're playing, cheering, or sponsoring, your support means everything. **Sign up today and help us score big for charity!** 🙌🔥 #HoopsForACause #CharityBasketball
