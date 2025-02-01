Campaign Image

Support for Central Asia Journey

Goal:

 USD $3,400

Raised:

 USD $750

Campaign created by Callie Duty

Campaign funds will be received by Callie Duty

Hey there! 

In March I’ll be volunteering for a four day long Spiritual Life Conference held in Central Asia for global workers.

My role will involve serving on the childcare team and providing encouragement for attendees.

Individuals in attendance have dedicated their lives to service and I am honored to sacrifice my time to serve them!

The opportunity was presented by the nonprofit organization SIM, a significant partner of Church Project.

My financial goal includes plane tickets, ground transportation, shared hotel room and resource for children.

Please consider financially supporting the journey! Your generosity will truly have lasting impact. 

Text any questions you have and/or let's grab coffee & chat more :)

Recent Donations
Show:
GandGS
$ 200.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Keep us informed. So excited for you!!!Love you!!!

Jonathan Duty
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

