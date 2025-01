Hmandgarnet fund

Hello,I'm a man of God and i was born again .I'm raising money for the homeless children to have an opportunity to enrol on education and live conformable like other normal kids .Most of the children are disable and were abandoned by there families and relatives. It is my responsibility as a father and also a mother to take care of them .On my line of business now is not going well that's why I'm searching for help. Every dollar counts on our household .God bless you .