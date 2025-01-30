Final expenses for my mama

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $355
My sweet mama went to be with the Lord. They did not have any life insurance and the good ole government took her Social security from my dad. I wanted to raise money for him to help with everything. If you can donate anything we all would appreciate it so much. Please also pray for our family.
Praying and sending comfort to you and your family, Misty!
Praying for you and your family!
Misty - thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. Wishing you comfort and strength.
