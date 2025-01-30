Campaign Image

Final expenses for my mama

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $355

Campaign created by Misty Camp

Final expenses for my mama

My sweet mama went to be with the Lord. They did not have any life insurance and the good ole government took her Social security from my dad. I wanted to raise money for him to help with everything. If you can donate anything we all would appreciate it so much. Please also pray for our family. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Mike Schleicher
$ 40.00 USD
3 minutes ago

Brooke Rogers
$ 40.00 USD
6 minutes ago

Praying and sending comfort to you and your family, Misty!

Doug
$ 50.00 USD
9 minutes ago

Carl
$ 75.00 USD
15 minutes ago

Praying for you and your family!

Jalinda Franke
$ 100.00 USD
36 minutes ago

Misty - thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. Wishing you comfort and strength.

Sam Bennett
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo