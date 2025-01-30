Giving My Cats the Home They Deserve

Help Me Find Safe Homes for My Cats





I am facing possible eviction and, unfortunately, I have more cats than I can care for. Due to medical issues I experienced last year, it has been difficult to keep up with life, and now I’m in a situation where I need help.





My biggest concern is making sure my cats are safe and taken in by good shelters. However, most shelters require an intake fee, and I simply cannot afford it. I am hoping to raise enough funds to cover these fees and ensure my cats find the care they deserve.





Any help you can give—whether it’s a donation or sharing this campaign—would mean the world to me and my cats. Thank you for your kindness and support.