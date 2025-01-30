Shipping a Car to Haeli

Help Haeli Get Her Car!

I’m gifting my daughter Haeli the caddy so she has a reliable way to get around while she’s in DC. The car is ready to go, but getting it from Santa Rosa to Alexandria comes with some shipping costs. We’re hoping to cover the costs together.



If you’d like to and can pitch in, any amount would be greatly appreciated. Every contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward getting the car out to her so she can have the freedom and convenience of having her own wheels.



Thanks so much for helping make this happen!

