Shipping a Car to Haeli

 USD $1,450

 USD $500

Campaign created by Peter Daigle

Campaign funds will be received by Haeli Lomheim

Help Haeli Get Her Car!
I’m gifting my daughter Haeli the caddy so she has a reliable way to get around while she’s in DC. The car is ready to go, but getting it from Santa Rosa to Alexandria comes with some shipping costs. We’re hoping to cover the costs together.

If you’d like to and can pitch in, any amount would be greatly appreciated. Every contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward getting the car out to her so she can have the freedom and convenience of having her own wheels.

Thanks so much for helping make this happen!

Recent Donations
Mom
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Love you baby girl. Excited for you to have a car again. Pete, thanks so much.

Karim Kronfli
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Stay safe out there.

Big Sis
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Happy to help get you off those dangerous streets & public transportation at night-- Rule #1 NO DYING!! Be safe. Love ya.

