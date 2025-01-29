Support for Missions Journey

Hello beautiful people!

I have a grand opportunity to serve a small group of people. This was presented to me by the missions organization SIM that works in many countries around the world and already has a significant partnership with my home church, Church Project. Our team will be providing childcare for a family attending a Spiritual Life Conference. We will also be able to interact with others at the conference and provide encouragement to them. As our team has had conversations together we’ve had high excitement for the role we get to partake in! If you’re interested in the details of this journey I’ll be taking I would love to grab some time together, whether it’s coffee or a bite to eat, and fill you in on everything. Above all else I would love your support in prayer, but financial support is also a great need. Let’s chat! Let’s go!