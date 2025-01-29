Hope Anne Dueck’s Cancer Journey

Dear friends and family of Hope Anne Dueck,

We are so thankful for the $12,000 we raised in our last campaign. The money was spent on bills that the insurance would not cover, and other medical necessities. Hope Anne is continuing to fight her cancer, and her medical team would like to continue treatment to ensure the cancer is completely removed from her body. Additionally, there are various medical complications that came from the surgery and chemotherapy that she has to have treatment and therapy for.

We are looking to raise an additional $10,000 to help cover what insurance is not covering. We realize this a lot of money to raise, but insurance is not covering everything her medical teams are recommending for treatment.

Hope Anne and her family are so thankful for your prayers, and messages of encouragement. She is due to start a new course of treatment soon and needs some bills paid before she can start that, so any donation or share is appreciated.

Hope Anne has been on her cancer journey for nearly a year now and we are continuing to pray for complete healing in her body and that God would come through in a mighty way to touch her life. We are so thankful for the continued growth we are seeing in her journey.

Hope Anne’s favorite verse right now is, Psalm 37:23-24, “ The Lord directs the steps of the godly. He delights in every detail of their lives”. We are claiming healing in His name.

With deepest gratitude,

Charles Marc Masoner on behalf of Hope Anne Dueck