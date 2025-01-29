Getting a J6r back on their feet

Hello. I am Jason Blythe.

Recently, Like many others, i was released on pardon for my conviction as a J6R. however, while this is wonderful, i had many issues with employment and finances during my trial and leading up to my sentencing, and was unable to properly deal with my debt while i was incarcerated aswell.



i simply wish to pay off my debt so i can start over without it hanging over my head anymore, and to make it easier to rebuild going forward.

