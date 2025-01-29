Campaign Image

Supporting the Mueller Family

Our daughter has been dealing with type 2 diabetes since birth. She is now starting to show more concerning symptoms pointing to possible liver cancer and will be requiring more medical attention. We are in need of your help to give our daughter the best care. The funds will be supporting our family as we navigate this uncharted territory. Money will be needed for integrative dr treatments, supplements, MRI scans etc. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 minutes ago

Sheila Ross
$ 25.00 USD
53 minutes ago

Prayers for your family

Bresnahan Family
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Prayers

Stephanie LaBasco
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for you all!

