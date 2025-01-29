Supporting the Mueller Family

Goal:
USD $80,000
Raised:
USD $170
Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Mueller
Our daughter has been dealing with type 2 diabetes since birth. She is now starting to show more concerning symptoms pointing to possible liver cancer and will be requiring more medical attention. We are in need of your help to give our daughter the best care. The funds will be supporting our family as we navigate this uncharted territory. Money will be needed for integrative dr treatments, supplements, MRI scans etc.
Prayers for your family
Prayers
Praying for you all!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.