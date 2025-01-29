Help me to fund GRE & TOEFL registration

Help Fund My GRE & TOEFL Registration and Application Fee for Admission

Hello everyone

My name is Sunusi Muhammad Ibrahim, a passionate petroleum engineering student with a strong ambition to further my studies abroad. I have a deep interest in applying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in petroleum engineering and beyond, and I am actively working on research in this field.

I have the opportunity to apply for graduate programs, but to proceed, I need to register for the GRE and TOEFL exams, which are essential for my admission. Unfortunately, due to financial constraints, I am unable to cover the cost of these exams and application fees.

I am reaching out for your support to help me raise $700

✅ GRE registration fee

✅ TOEFL registration fee

✅ University application fees

✅ Additional expenses for the admission process





Your generous contributions, no matter how small, will bring me closer to my dream of pursuing graduate studies and making a meaningful impact in my field.

If you are unable to donate, kindly share this campaign with your network. Every share brings me one step closer to achieving my goal.

Thank you so much for your kindness and support!

Best regards,

Sunusi Muhammad Ibrahim

I truly appreciate your kindness and generosity. Thank you for being part of my journey! 🙏

#EducationMatters #FundMyEducation #Scholarship #GRE #TOEFL #SupportEducation #FutureScholar





