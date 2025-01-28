Barnett Car Fund

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $550
Campaign funds will be received by Rickord Fritz
Ernestine Barnett is a sister in Christ who has encountered Vehicle problems at a time when she is working to take care of some of her high school age grandkids. At the same time she is caring for her sister who is recovering from a stroke. Ernestine is a faithfull member of Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ and often drives the Sunday bus. She is a volunteer with HOIYFC in Peoria, IL where she serves at both the Youth Farm and the Juvenile Detention Center. A reliable vehicle is not a luxury to her, it is a necessity to take care of her family and serve her God.
I pray for your help in praying for Ernestine and meeting the financial goal that has been set.
Thank you Ric Fritz
This is a worthy cause. You E. are a giver yourself and a mighty woman of God.
