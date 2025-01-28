Help getting family to Tacoma General t

Raised:
USD $140
Campaign funds will be received by Yvette Jones
We are trying to get to Tacoma General ICU to be with our son Kishaun Vaile. He was placed in a medical induced coma to try and give his brain a rest from his seizures and get him back home with us. Anything is very much appreciated.
Keeping you and your family prayed up 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Praying for Kishaun and his Dr’s to get his seizures under control. Prayers for you Yvette and Alvin as you travel to be with Kishaun. All my love to you guys
Healing prayers for his continued for his healing.
