Campaign Image

Help getting family to Tacoma General t

Raised:

 USD $140

Campaign created by Yvette Jones

Campaign funds will be received by Yvette Jones

Help getting family to Tacoma General t

We are trying to get to Tacoma General ICU to be with our son Kishaun Vaile. He was placed in a medical induced coma to try and give his brain a rest from his seizures and get him back home with us. Anything is very much appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Monique SELDON
$ 40.00 USD
51 minutes ago

Keeping you and your family prayed up 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Alexis Coomer
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for Kishaun and his Dr’s to get his seizures under control. Prayers for you Yvette and Alvin as you travel to be with Kishaun. All my love to you guys

Linda Paisano
$ 50.00 USD
22 hours ago

Healing prayers for his continued for his healing.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo