Supporting Ruth Friesen

Goal:
CAD $70,000
Raised:
CAD $1,100
Campaign funds will be received by Ruth Friesen
We, as a group of friends are starting this fundraiser on behalf of Ruth Friesen. In January of 2024 she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After several surgeries, chemo and radiation, they have decided the best route forward is to continue medical help in Mexico. She is booked into a medical clinic starting Feb 16. We are asking for monetary help so they can focus on her healing without the worry of financial burden.
With love and prayers
💚
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.