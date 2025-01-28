Campaign Image

Supporting Ruth Friesen

Goal:

 CAD $70,000

Raised:

 CAD $1,100

Campaign created by Kim Schartner

Campaign funds will be received by Ruth Friesen

Supporting Ruth Friesen

We, as a group of friends are starting this fundraiser on behalf of Ruth Friesen. In January of 2024 she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After several surgeries,  chemo and radiation, they have decided the best route forward is to continue medical help in Mexico. She is booked into a medical clinic starting Feb 16. We are asking for monetary help so they can focus on her healing without the worry of financial burden. 



