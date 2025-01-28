Support for MC and Diana Williams

Our beloved friends and faithful servants, Diana and MC Williams, are walking through one of the most challenging seasons of their lives. Diana is currently battling aggressive colon cancer, and as she faces treatments and medical expenses, we have the opportunity to come alongside them in love and support. For years, Diana and MC have poured their hearts into serving our church family—encouraging, praying, and lifting others up in times of need. Now, it is our turn to stand with them, both in prayer and in action.

The financial burden of medical treatments, travel, and everyday expenses can be overwhelming. As they navigate this difficult journey, we ask that you prayerfully consider giving to help ease their load. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a tangible difference in ensuring Diana receives the care she needs. But more than anything, we ask for your continued prayers—for healing, for strength, and for God’s peace to surround them every step of the way.

We hold fast to the promise in Isaiah 41:10: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Diana and MC are not walking this road alone—God is with them, and we are with them. Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your love. Let’s rally around them as the body of Christ and remind them that they are deeply cherished. - With love and gratitude.