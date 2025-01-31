Help us rebuild our lifes





A few days ago, we touched down in the U.S.—my daughter’s first time ever here—and we are finally SAFE. After years of hardship, red tape, and impossible barriers, we are HOME. 🇺🇸✨





But here’s the truth: We need help.





For the past five years, life has been pure survival—sickness, malnutrition, unsafe living conditions in Costa Rica and Nicaragua, and years of fighting just to bring my daughter to the U.S. I couldn’t work much, I couldn’t leave, and I had no way to give her the life she deserves. But after endless battles with bureaucracy, we are finally here. And now… we’re starting from scratch.





💡 What we need right now:

• A place to stay or housing leads ( in/around Austin, corpus Cristy, San Antonio Texas - preferred outside of the city’s - more country style is better)

• Financial support for basic necessities (food, warm clothes, transportation)

• A reliable old car to get around

• Job connections in Austin, Corpus Christi, or San Antonio

• Any community support to help us get on our feet





This isn’t just about a temporary fix —it’s about rebuilding our lives.





I am actively looking for work and doing everything I can, but starting over from nothing is overwhelming. If you can donate, share, or connect us with resources, it would mean the world. I will keep everyone updated along the way with our journey.





We are SO grateful for any support—big or small. Thank you for being part of our new beginning. We’ve fought so hard to get here, and with a little help, we can finally start living. 💖









