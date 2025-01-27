SUPPORT THOMAS TO GET KIDNEY TRANSPLANT

Goal:
KES 1,200,000
Raised:
KES 6,500
Campaign funds will be received by THOMAS MOSE
I'm raising funds for a life-saving kidney transplant , a procedure I urgently need to regain my health.The cost for surgery,medication and recovery are overwhelming,and i cannot do this alone.Your support will give me a second chance at life-restoring strength,hope,and future.Every donation,big or small,bring me closer to healing.Please join me on this journey and help make this miracle possible.
YOUR KINDNESS MEANS EVERYTHING!
Hi
