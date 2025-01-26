Supporting Joshua

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $500
Campaign funds will be received by Tessa Johnson
We're reaching out to ask for support as our son transitions back into the community after a challenging period. He was imprisoned following the events of January 6th, and it's been a difficult journey for our entire family. As his mother, I'm doing everything I can to help him rebuild his life, but being a mother of eight my resources are limited. Any contribution you could offer would make a significant difference as he works to get back on his feet. God Bless!
Welcome home patriot! God bless you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.