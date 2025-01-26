Campaign Image

Supporting Joshua

 USD $1,000

 USD $500

Campaign created by Tessa Johnson

Campaign funds will be received by Tessa Johnson

Supporting Joshua

We're reaching out to ask for support as our son transitions back into the community after a challenging period. He was imprisoned following the events of January 6th, and it's been a difficult journey for our entire family. As his mother, I'm doing everything I can to help him rebuild his life, but being a mother of eight my resources are limited. Any contribution you could offer would make a significant difference as he works to get back on his feet. God Bless! 

Jake Lang
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Welcome home patriot! God bless you!

