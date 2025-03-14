Short Creek Dream Center Mission Trip

Hello Friends and Family!

Thank you for coming along side me to my first missions trip. I am delighted to be apart of the Short Creek Dream Center missions trip that my Church, Freedom House, is partnering with. The team will be in Utah serving in a few community projects, serving at a food bank, visiting the FLDS school youth, and sharing the Gospel of Jesus. Your donation will make this trip possible for me. Whether you are able to donate funds or not, your prayers and support while I am in Utah will mean so much! I thank you in advance for the contributions that you are able to make and I appreciate each and everyone of you for making this trip happen for me!!

Thank you and God Bless!!

Whitney