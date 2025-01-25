Boyer Home Fire Devastation Fundraiser

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly Boyer
On January 21st, 2025 the home of Chad and Kimberly Boyer and family was devastated by a fire. The house was damaged beyond livablilty. They lost the majority of their belongings. During the course of the fire, Kimberly broke her leg, rendering her unable to work. Any help to this local family is deeply appreciated! Please keep them your prayers! All funds go directly to the Boyer family.
Keeping you in our prayers. 🙏
Praying for you!
