Campaign Image

Boyer Home Fire Devastation Fundraiser

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Rachel Lucy

Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly Boyer

Boyer Home Fire Devastation Fundraiser

On January 21st, 2025 the home of Chad and Kimberly Boyer and family was devastated by a fire. The house was damaged beyond livablilty. They lost the majority of their belongings. During the course of the fire, Kimberly broke her leg, rendering her unable to work. Any help to this local family is deeply appreciated! Please keep them your prayers! All funds go directly to the Boyer family. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Craig Michelle Schmidt
$ 100.00 USD
18 minutes ago

Keeping you in our prayers. 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
40 minutes ago

Praying for you!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo