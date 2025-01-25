supporting Luciolla for car repairs

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $115
Luciolla's daughter had an accident in her car on her way to school, someone hit her, and then drove off, so she could not get their information. She needs money to repair it as they could not afford the collision deductible.
God bless you, Luciolla
Wish I could do more! -FreshReeses
Hope this helps
