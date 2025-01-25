The Barnard Distribution Center is in need of a 40 foot container. This container will be used to store donated supplies to keep the distribution center working efficiently and smoothly to provide the community with needed supplies. This is going to be an on going effort to help meet the needs of the community as we all build back our county. Linda Hunter has worked tirelessly to make sure our community is warm, supplied and has what we all need. Let’s give her the help she needs.