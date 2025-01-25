Funeral for ISAIAH B

Raised:
CAD $195
Hi my name is Isaiah I was born 1 month ago, yesterday, God brought me back to heaven, can you help my parents?
I'd like for my family to see me, and for a tiny little casket, then I'd like to be with my parents in a little urn forever, I had four brothers, so mom and dad might not be able to do much, but maybe everyone together can?
Precious little Isaiah is in heaven, and I'm praying for comfort for his family.
Praying for you and your family in this devastating time.
I am so sorry for your loss. I pray you are able to find some peace where you can.
I'm so very sorry for the loss of your youngest and I'm very sorry I can't give more. God be with your son Isaiah ❤️🙏
My deepest sympathy for your loss of baby Isaiah. He is with God now, safe & loved.
