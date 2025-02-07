Supporting the LaGesse family

Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Justin La Gesse
Hello everyone, My name is Justin. I was a January 6th defendant. For the last 4 years the government has ruined my life. They forced me to loose my house, a Ford escape, and many jobs I've tried to get. I was arrested in January of 2024, I was forced to go out to Washington DC for court. I was sentenced to 11 months in prison, 12 months supervised release and 43,000 in fines. Luckily I was pardoned in January, but I'm having trouble getting back on my feet. I'm pretty much homeless. I stay at a buddy's house. I've fallen behind on my child support, my bills and just life. I just want to say thank you for everyones support and kind words. 🙏🏼
Hope this helps.
POYB!!
Praying for you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.