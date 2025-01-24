Help David Melechinsky as He Recovers

My father, David Melechinsky, while walking to church with my mother on Friday, January 10, was unfortunately run over by a vehicle and suffered multiple broken ribs, facial fractures, and a cracked spine.

He was brought by ambulance to Stormont Vail and then life-flighted to KU Medical in Kansas City, where they gave him several units of blood and performed multiple surgeries to stabilize his condition and repair the damage.

Between the accidents, the surgeries, and over two weeks in the ICU, it is going to take a long time for my dad to recover.

Please consider donating to help my parents cover all the expenses that will result from this difficult situation, including gas, lodging, and transportation, as well as whatever medical costs may not be covered by insurance.



