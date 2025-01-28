Help Single Mom of 7 Rebuild After Water Damage

I am creating this GiveSendGo for Keisha Marsh, a single mother of seven beautiful children, including twin toddler boys who are on the autism spectrum. Keisha and her family are currently facing a critical situation that has left them homeless and struggling to find stability after a devastating turn of events.



Six months ago, her apartment experienced severe water damage due to a leak from a cracked tub of a negligent tenant above her family’s apartment. The repairs for the water damage provided by the apartment management company left contaminated microfiber glass insulation particles throughout their living space, rendering it unsafe and uninhabitable, leaving her and her young children with nowhere to turn.



As a result, she and her family found themselves homeless due to the apartment complex's refusal to take responsibility for the negligence they caused. Different legal experts have explained this to be considered negligence and constructive eviction, in addition to the health hazards that this would pose to Keisha and her family.

Keisha and her family experienced severe health reactions to the fiberglass contamination causing her to make multiple visits to the emergency room and urgent care. Upon returning to their apartment after the apartment management company deemed it safe to return, Keisha's son stated, "Mom, it feels like something is poking me in my hands." And Keisha had a reaction where her hands, face, arms, and legs were burning, red, irritated, and excessively itching. Keisha's primary doctor advised her and her family that it was unsafe for her and her family to continue to live in the apartment.



They had to leave behind all their belongings due to the microfiber glass contamination, including furniture, clothing, appliances, family photos that held irreplaceable memories, bedding, favorite toys, and more. She was recently accepted into an apartment on 1/15/2025 and expects to move in at the end of January. Reality then hit her: she did not have furniture, or the essential items needed to start their new transition to their new home. Having a stable living environment with the familiar items her kids used to own along with a daily routine is essential (especially for her twins on the autism spectrum) to help them to function and prevent a continued exacerbation of their symptoms.



I have never done a Gofundme or fundraiser for someone before, but Keisha is an absolutely beautiful human being inside and out who really cares about her family and her community. I feel honored to have gotten to know Keisha over the last year due to her participation in one of my programs for her children. And I felt compelled to help her get back on her feet. She even provides a prayer circle weekly for members of her local church, which she has continued to do even during this tragedy while she and her family have been homeless.



Keisha goes above and beyond to help her community and has found herself in the new year needing support from others to land back on her feet and sustain a stable living environment for her family after being homeless for 6 months and losing everything of value to her family.



She is looking for financial support for two month’s rent, the security deposit for a new apartment, clothing, household items, kitchenware, toiletries, legal fees, food, and furniture so she can put this time of homelessness behind her and move forward to a brighter and more stable future for her and her children.



Needing Support for the following Expected Expenses (Approximate)

2-Months’ Rent for a new apartment: $4000

Security Deposit: $2000

New Furniture: $5600

Food, Kitchenware, Toiletries, Clothing for her and the children, Legal expenses, and Other expenses: $3400

