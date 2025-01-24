Help Bring Hope and Healing to Iquitos Peru

Imagine waking up every day with the ability to save lives, yet being limited by the sheer lack of resources. This is the daily struggle for countless individuals in Iquitos, Peru—a remote and underserved area nestled deep in the Amazon Rainforest.

As a nurse driven by a passion for global health, I have the privilege of joining a volunteer team traveling to Iquitos in May to deliver vital healthcare services. We will journey down the Amazon to reach isolated villages, providing medical care, education, and support to families who have no other access to healthcare. My husband will join the mission, bringing clean water solutions by distributing filters and teaching families how to use them.

Health and clean water go hand in hand. This mission isn’t just about treating illnesses—it’s about preventing them. It’s about empowering communities with tools and knowledge to lead healthier, safer lives.

Your support will directly contribute to:

Travel Expenses: Flights, accommodations, and transportation within Peru.

Medical Supplies: Essential tools and materials for patient care.

Mission Fees: Administrative costs to organize the trip.

Meals and Basic Needs: Sustenance while working in remote areas.

Every donation, whether it’s $10, $50, or $100, will make a meaningful difference. Together, we can reach my goal and make an impact in the lives of those who need it most. Even if you can’t donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and networks will amplify its reach and impact.

This mission is about more than providing care—it’s about restoring hope to communities often overlooked and is an investment in hope, health, and humanity. Thank you for supporting this cause that’s so close to my heart. Please keep us and the people we’ll serve in your prayers as we prepare for this life-changing journey.