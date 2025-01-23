Campaign Image

Cottonwood Community Cats

Monthly Goal:

 USD $500

Total Raised:

 USD $150

Raised this month:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Theresa Doyle

Campaign funds will be received by Theresa Doyle

Cottonwood Community Cats

We are starting a TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return) program in Cottonwood Shores to help control the feral cat population.  It costs roughly $35 per cat to get them fixed, vaccinated, de-wormed and flea treatment.  Please donate to help our community!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
47 minutes ago

Laraine
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo