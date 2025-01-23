Cottonwood Community Cats

Monthly Goal:
USD $500
Total Raised:
USD $150
Raised this month:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Theresa Doyle
We are starting a TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return) program in Cottonwood Shores to help control the feral cat population. It costs roughly $35 per cat to get them fixed, vaccinated, de-wormed and flea treatment. Please donate to help our community!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.