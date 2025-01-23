Campaign Image

Dog needs surgery and need help with bills

Goal:

 CAD $3,000

Raised:

 CAD $120

I have a choice to make between paying for my dog's cancer surgery or next month's mortgage bill.

The surgery is 3,000 and the mortgage to get rid of it is 300,000. It's not my mortgage but I'm doing the best I can to help pay it off by working overtime always. Given the terrible economy that's not even helping pay the monthly bills. If I don't pay the mortgage everyone in the house will become homeless. I don't want to put down my dog or have him die from cancer and I don't want us five people in the house to end up homeless since one person has alzheimer's and another has a broken hip that can't be operated on. 

Every bit helps. 

Thanks for at least reading my story.

Git
$ 120.00 CAD
28 minutes ago

much love and prayers

Update #1 Surgery went well

January 27th, 2025

I ended up getting in more debt to pay the dog's surgery to remove the cancer as soon as possible. He had the operation today and is back home recovering. I'll worry about paying next month's mortgage bill somehow tomorrow. Thank you everyone who had me in their prayers. 
