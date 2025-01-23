Dog needs surgery and need help with bills

I have a choice to make between paying for my dog's cancer surgery or next month's mortgage bill.

The surgery is 3,000 and the mortgage to get rid of it is 300,000. It's not my mortgage but I'm doing the best I can to help pay it off by working overtime always. Given the terrible economy that's not even helping pay the monthly bills. If I don't pay the mortgage everyone in the house will become homeless. I don't want to put down my dog or have him die from cancer and I don't want us five people in the house to end up homeless since one person has alzheimer's and another has a broken hip that can't be operated on.

Every bit helps.

Thanks for at least reading my story.