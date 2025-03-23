Chile Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $2,800

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Daniel Gallovich

Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Gallovich

Hello everyone, we are excited to be going to Santiago Chile on May 8-18. This is a wonderful opportunity for 2 students from Teen Challenge New Mexico to assist the South East Region and Global Teen Challenge. We will be helping with various projects and street preaching. We need your financial help and your prayers. Thank you and God bless. P.S. for those who want to send checks, our P.O box is 1533 Moriarty, N.M

Recent Donations
John K
$ 100.00 USD
45 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

God bless your trip, Pastor Dan. We will keep praying for His blessings as you go in loving obedience!

Updates

Prayer Requests

