Chile Mission Trip

Hello everyone, we are excited to be going to Santiago Chile on May 8-18. This is a wonderful opportunity for 2 students from Teen Challenge New Mexico to assist the South East Region and Global Teen Challenge. We will be helping with various projects and street preaching. We need your financial help and your prayers. Thank you and God bless. P.S. for those who want to send checks, our P.O box is 1533 Moriarty, N.M