4th Grade Boys Windjammer Basketball

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Grant Lippman

Campaign funds will be received by Grant Lippman

Hello Everyone,

Thank you for considering making a donation to our TEAM!

We have lined up multiple basketball tournaments for our young men in 4th Grade and we would love the opportunity to take them on Team-Building experiences such as Overnights, Dining, and possible Entertainment, especially for our Rhode Island trip! Other uses for donations could be: pre-game foods and drinks, travel assistance for families, uniform costs, etc.

Thank you again for thinking of our young men! Any donation amount is helpful!

Sincerely,

Coach Grant, Coach Nate, and All 11 of our Players

Recent Donations
Show:
Mimi and Grandpa Steve
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Lee
$ 50.00 USD
13 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Donation for Oaklee ODonnells team

