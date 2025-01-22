Support Kayla

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $150
Dear friends and family of the Underwoods:
Kayla is currently undergoing treatment for leukemia. She will be in the hospital quite some time until her immune system starts to bounce back from chemo.
The Underwood family is blessed to have tremendous family and community support, as well as excellent medical care. They are very grateful.
Please consider offering financial support by making a donation to help her cover the cost of her illness.
Thank you.
Prayers and ❤️
