Fund for Sistar Jeannie Diel

 USD $1,000

 USD $150

Campaign created by Susan Crews

Hello dear ones! Jeannie is in need of help with some unexpected expenses with her vehicle. Her vehicle is her only mode of transportation, so we wanna help make sure she is safe when she’s traveling. Jeannie is such a sweet soul and such a giver as well. If you would like to give, I will send all money donated through this campaign to her through PayPal. Unfortunately, she isn’t able to create a gift and go account.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
43 minutes ago

Cheers to getting back on the road!

