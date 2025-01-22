Fund for Sistar Jeannie Diel

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $150
Hello dear ones! Jeannie is in need of help with some unexpected expenses with her vehicle. Her vehicle is her only mode of transportation, so we wanna help make sure she is safe when she’s traveling. Jeannie is such a sweet soul and such a giver as well. If you would like to give, I will send all money donated through this campaign to her through PayPal. Unfortunately, she isn’t able to create a gift and go account.
Cheers to getting back on the road!
