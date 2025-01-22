Five Peaks Animation/Studio Central is a production and post-production studio with a focus on family-friendly and faith-based content. We are currently developing an inspirational new project, “The Cosmic Signature,” which seamlessly blends themes of faith and science.

Project Overview:

“The Cosmic Signature” follows the journey of Dr. Alex Carter, a brilliant geneticist, who uncovers a hidden message encoded in his DNA: “You have been chosen. Seek the others and spread the light.” This extraordinary discovery points to an intelligent design behind life itself.

Uniting with other scientists who have received similar messages, Alex embarks on a quest to uncover the truth. Together, they ignite a global movement bridging science and faith, challenging powerful institutions intent on suppressing their findings. Amid conflict and conspiracy, their journey sparks a wave of enlightenment, reshaping humanity’s understanding of its place in the universe.

Key Details:

• Format: A 10-part series.

• Current Progress: We aim to produce a 15-minute pilot segment from the first episode. This will serve as a proof of concept to attract distributors, such as Angel Studios, and secure greenlighting for the full series.

• Additional Media: Alongside the series, we have developed a graphic novel that delves into the story, offering an additional avenue to engage audiences and expand the project’s reach.

Why “The Cosmic Signature”?

The series explores profound themes of purpose, connection, and the interplay between science and faith. It offers a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences seeking meaningful, thought-provoking content.

We believe “The Cosmic Signature” has the potential to inspire, entertain, and spark important conversations, making it a cornerstone project for Five Peaks Animation/Studio Central.





SPONSOR LEVELS :

“You have Been Chosen” Donation of: $25 and under

Donor Receives:



1. "Special Thanks" credit in the trailer



2. Insider updates







“Find the Others” Donation of: $25-$100



Donor Receives:

1. Graphic Novel

2. "Special Thanks" credit in trailer

3. Insider updates





“Spread the Light” Donation of: $100+



Donor Receives:



1. Signed graphic novel

2. Pilot Script

3. "Executive Producer" credit in the trailer



4. Insider updates









