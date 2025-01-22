Supporting Julius medication

Janet was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma cancer in 2014. Since it penetrated the brain barrier, twice, brain surgery was needed, and she was given a (no more than) 3-month life expectancy. Through the grace of God, modern medicine and a loving and devoted husband, Tony, she has survived the impossible. Janet is also an autoimmune patient, heart patient, with a pacemaker implant which creates an interesting combination of medical challenges.





It is said that mental attitude plays a big role in patient recovery. Janet has a few things going for her – FAITH and her “fight” mentality. These have kept her productive in helping Tony, and maintaining as normal a life as possible… as difficult as some days may be. Those of you that interact with her for business, in community events, or are part of her cancer patient network know she never gives up and is determined to live each day to its fullest. She still believes in volunteering her time and talents and will continue to work for the benefit of her community. What a beacon of HOPE she is!





Janet willingly participated in emerging immunotherapy drugs that we now see advertised on TV. She is the lone survivor of melanoma cancer patients with brain tumors diagnosed at the same time at UNC Chapel Hill. The “double edge sword” of being on the leading edge of therapy is that what saves your life can also impact you in unexpected ways. Side effects are an unfortunate, unknown, and unintended consequence. Janet’s case is one that is discussed by doctors nationwide because there is no data to predict what’s next – or what the next step is.





Tony’s research makes him one of the most informed people on nutrition, food additives, and cancer triggers. He has taken charge to ensure that diet modifications with a positive impact on treatment outcomes have been added to their daily lifestyle. Their combined efforts have provided countless data to the medical community in how to treat and advise other patients.





To complicate things, COVID created an uncertainty with oncologists regarding the patient protocols.





Thanks to her case, valuable data has been collected, and immunotherapy treatments have evolved over the past 10 years to provide better patient experience, as well as patient outcomes. Janet often jokes that she’s the immunotherapy “Guinea pig.” For this, many other immunotherapy patients can say, thank you!





In March 2024 Janet had hip replacement surgery to deal with Avascular necrosis which is (AVN) a disease that occurs when bone tissue dies due to a lack of blood supply caused by her treatment. However, Janet pushes forward, and you’ll often find her walking in her neighborhood to maintain physical strength. She still conducts business, is a community activist and a patient advocate.





Janet’s latest challenge is bullous pemphigoid, orthokeratosis, parakeratosis, conditions that prompt your own T-cells to attack your body. In addition to an extremely uncomfortable skin rash, she’s experiencing blisters, toenails disappearing, and hair loss. This condition limits Janet’s ability to interact with others, for fear of infection. The oncology dermatologist recommends a therapy that insurance will not cover, and Janet is ineligible to take advantage of the drug company’s subsidy program. It’s estimated she needs indefinite treatment, and at $4,000 per month, it’s a financial hurdle that she and Tony cannot shoulder.





Janet and Tony’s faith has never wavered. They are prepared for whatever the next challenge is that God puts before them. As they fight this battle, they are asking for their community’s support.