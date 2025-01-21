McLaughlin Family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $300
Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Mclaughlin
Brent "Moose" McLaughlin passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2025. Please help us support and bless Sarah, Reagan, Reese, and Ryan in the upcoming days.
In this incredibly difficult time, we are looking to support with funeral expenses and other costs. Any contribution, big or small, will make a significant difference and provide much needed comfort as they navigate this loss
Praying for you and here for whatever you need.
Our family will diligently pray for you and can help in any way.
