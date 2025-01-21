Campaign Image

McLaughlin Family

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by Caroline Haisten

Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Mclaughlin

Brent "Moose" McLaughlin passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2025. Please help us support and bless Sarah, Reagan, Reese, and Ryan in the upcoming days.

In this incredibly difficult time, we are looking to support with funeral expenses and other costs. Any contribution, big or small, will make a significant difference and provide much needed comfort as they navigate this loss

Updates

Prayer Requests

